The Five Most Common Estate Planning Mistakes People Make

Estate planning can be hard, but avoiding these 5 common mistakes can make all the difference. Firstly, failing to make an estate plan causes lots of trouble when trying to divide ones estate. Others make a plan online, but fail to make it work in practice. Other mistakes include not planning for disabled or immature beneficiaries, and lastly not updating ones estate plan can be detrimental.

To help with all these mistakes people make and more, McLario is offering a free consultation, so call 262-251-4210, or visit McLario.com for more information.