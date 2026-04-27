The Five Communication Types Explained

For more than a decade psychotherapist Jason VanRuler has helped clients deepen their relationships to live more meaningful, connected lives. He began to see patterns in how his clients communicated, and identified five communication types: Peacemaker, Advocate, Thinker, Harbor and Spark. In Discovering Your Communication Type: The Five Paths to Deeper Connections and Stronger Relationship, VanRuler introduces each type and offers a fresh approach to not just knowing who we are, but how we connect with other.

The first section of Discovering Your Communication Type centers on identifying and understanding each type and includes a 25-question assessment to help readers determine their communication type. VanRuler then offers practical advice on how to communicate better including how to stop avoiding conflict, how to say hard things, ways to practice better communication as well as off-ramps and on-ramps to healthy communication.