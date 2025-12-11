The Fingerprints Project: How a Simple Letter Can Change a Life

Lori Syverson is a writer, speaker, former nonprofit CEO, and longtime hospice volunteer who has spent more than fourteen years helping people find peace and purpose at the end of life. Lori joins us on The Morning Blend to share her new initiative, The Fingerprints Project.

Lori Syverson shares that hospice patients often find peace through writing letters, allowing people to connect with those throughout their lives. The letters include shared memories, apologies, and reflections on those who've shaped their lives.

Visit The Fingerprints Project, or email: Lori@LoriSyverson.com to share your letter of gratitude, memories, and reflection.