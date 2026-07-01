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The Ethics of the Outdoors

Waukesha County Parks
The Ethics of the Outdoors
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Whether you’re visiting a neighborhood park, hiking a trail, or exploring a county or state park, practicing good outdoor ethics helps protect the natural spaces we all enjoy. This summer, Waukesha County Parks is launching a new campaign to encourage responsible recreation through a fun, relatable approach. Erin, Waukesha County Parks Naturalist is here to help you stay ethical in the park.

Running now through September, the campaign focuses on three simple actions: keeping dogs on leashes and cleaning up after them, staying on designated trails, and properly disposing of trash and pet waste.

Find more here: Parks and Trails | Waukesha County

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