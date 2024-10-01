The Easiest Way To Protect Your House!

Jeff and Roxanne Ecklund, owners of Rhino Shield are here to talk about a coating that can last longer than any traditional house paint! Rhino Shield is a ceramic coating that looks just like fresh paint, but it's guaranteed to last a minimum of 25 years! That's 5-7 times longer than your traditional paint job and they also have any color you can think of! Take advantage of the Fall special! Call before November 30, 2024 to lock in this year's pricing and 0% interest until 2026. For more information visit rhinoshieldWIS.com. 262-483-2566.