The Dream Doctor -- Exploring the Connection

Dr. Michael Lennox is a psychologist, astrologer, and expert in dreams and dream interpretation. He teaches classes in self-investigation to a worldwide audience and is the host of the weekly podcast, Conscious Embodiment: Astrology and Dreams. He joins us today to discuss his book: Psychic Dreamer: Exploring the Connection Between Dreams and Intuition. We explore how in dreams, the chattering mind is asleep, and we are free to experience intuition in the form of precognitive dreams.

For more information on Michael's work, you can visit his website at www.michaellennox.com. You can also follow him on his social media accounts:

• Instagram

• Facebook

• YouTube