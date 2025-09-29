Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"The Disciplined Listening Method": Your Guide to Effective Communication

Michael Reddington
Posted

The cornerstone of any leader's personal brand is how people perceive their listening skills. Author Michael Reddington joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how to communicate more effectively.

After spending over 20 years teaching professional investigators and business leaders, it became clear that there was a need to create a thorough resource that teaches people how to obtain the truth, solve problems, and strengthen relationships during their difficult conversations.

Michael shares the importance of long-term goals, communication culture, truth and consequences, and social perceptions.

You can find The Disciplined Listening Method on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

