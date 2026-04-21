The Difference is in the Details, Car Washes vs Detailing

With nicer weather and no more salt on roads, now is the time to treat your car. Car washes are nice, but they are only surface level, and won't clean places like under the hood, or your cars interior. Chris Mangan from Van Horn Automotive suggests detailing, as the best way to get your vehicle looking great.

Detailing goes much deeper than a wash, cleaning both inside and out, and getting everything will not only make your car look nicer, but may also make it feels better to drive. Detailing your car could have it looking good as new in only a few hours.

You can receive 20% off your vehicle detailing if you mention TMJ4