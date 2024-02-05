The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Feb 5-Feb 10

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Feb 5-10

RED VELVET CUPCAKE

A red velvet cookie topped with a swirl of delicious vanilla cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of crumbly red velvet cookie crumbs.

LEMON GLAZE

Lovely layers of lemon from the cookie to the glaze and the fresh lemon slice on top.

VALENTINE CONFETTI

A soft sugar cookie mixed with pink and red heart-shaped sprinkles.

JAMMY HEART (NEW)

Two shortbread-inspired cookies sandwiching a smooth layer of raspberry buttercream and fresh raspberry jam and finished with a cut-out heart shape on top.

MYSTERY COOKIE

This week each store will offer a surprise flavor Monday through Wednesday. Starting Thursday all stores will offer the Big Game Cookies through Saturday—perfect for your Sunday watch party! Keep your eye on the Crumbl App to stay up to date!

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

