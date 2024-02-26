Watch Now
The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Feb 26 – Mar 1!

Crumbl Cookies
Posted at 10:56 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 11:56:11-05

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Feb 26 - March 1

CORNBREAD
A warm cornbread cookie smothered with honey butter glaze, then topped with a dollop of thick honey buttercream frosting and a decorative drizzle of honey.

BROWNIE BATTER
Layers of textures and chocolate—a warm chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chips and topped with brownie batter.

BLUE MONSTER FT. CHIPS AHOY!®
A cookie popping with brown sugar, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie pieces, then topped with creamy blue vanilla frosting and a mini CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie.

STRAWBERRY CAKE
A warm strawberry and vanilla cookie swirled with a fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with delicate white chocolate curls.

OLD FASHIONED DOUGHNUT
A cookie-gone-doughnut with notes of brown sugar and nutmeg topped with a creamy vanilla glaze.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

