The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Feb 26 – Mar 1!

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Feb 26 - March 1
CORNBREAD
A warm cornbread cookie smothered with honey butter glaze, then topped with a dollop of thick honey buttercream frosting and a decorative drizzle of honey.
BROWNIE BATTER
Layers of textures and chocolate—a warm chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chips and topped with brownie batter.
BLUE MONSTER FT. CHIPS AHOY!®
A cookie popping with brown sugar, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie pieces, then topped with creamy blue vanilla frosting and a mini CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie.
STRAWBERRY CAKE
A warm strawberry and vanilla cookie swirled with a fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with delicate white chocolate curls.
OLD FASHIONED DOUGHNUT
A cookie-gone-doughnut with notes of brown sugar and nutmeg topped with a creamy vanilla glaze.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
