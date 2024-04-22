The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Apr 22 - 27

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Apr 22 - 27.
GALAXY BROWNIE
A brownie cookie smothered in a warm fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits.
SNICKERDOODLE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar crust.
CONFETTI MILKSHAKE
A confetti sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles and topped with cake-flavored buttercream and a dollop of whipped cream.
CARAMEL PRALINE
A brown sugar cookie baked with pecans, crowned with a buttery caramel and pecan mixture, and then topped with a pecan.
STRAWBERRY CUPCAKE
A vanilla cupcake cookie with a heavenly swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting and a splash of white sprinkles.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie
