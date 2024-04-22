The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Apr 22 - 27

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Apr 22 - 27.

GALAXY BROWNIE

A brownie cookie smothered in a warm fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits.

SNICKERDOODLE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar crust.

CONFETTI MILKSHAKE

A confetti sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles and topped with cake-flavored buttercream and a dollop of whipped cream.

CARAMEL PRALINE

A brown sugar cookie baked with pecans, crowned with a buttery caramel and pecan mixture, and then topped with a pecan.

STRAWBERRY CUPCAKE

A vanilla cupcake cookie with a heavenly swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting and a splash of white sprinkles.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

