Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Apr 1 - 6

Crumbl Cookies
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 11:55:57-04

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Apr 1 - 6

KEY LIME PIE It’s not a cookie, it’s a pie! A chilled key lime pie made with fresh lime zest and a buttery graham cracker crust, adorned with decorative whipped cream, and topped with a fresh lime slice.

CLASSIC PINK SUGAR
An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

CHOCOLATE COOKIES & CREAM
A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces and studded with creamy white drops.

RASPBERRY BUTTER CAKE
A mouth-watering butter cake cookie fused with raspberry flavor, then smothered with a buttery glaze, a silky raspberry topping, and a dollop of creamy white buttercream.

OATMEAL SKILLET COOKIE (NEW)
A gooey oatmeal cookie crowned with a scoop of vanilla bean mousse, a drizzle of butterscotch caramel, and finished with oatmeal cookie crumbles.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo