The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Apr 1 - 6

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Apr 1 - 6

KEY LIME PIE It’s not a cookie, it’s a pie! A chilled key lime pie made with fresh lime zest and a buttery graham cracker crust, adorned with decorative whipped cream, and topped with a fresh lime slice.

CLASSIC PINK SUGAR

An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

CHOCOLATE COOKIES & CREAM

A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces and studded with creamy white drops.

RASPBERRY BUTTER CAKE

A mouth-watering butter cake cookie fused with raspberry flavor, then smothered with a buttery glaze, a silky raspberry topping, and a dollop of creamy white buttercream.

OATMEAL SKILLET COOKIE (NEW)

A gooey oatmeal cookie crowned with a scoop of vanilla bean mousse, a drizzle of butterscotch caramel, and finished with oatmeal cookie crumbles.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

