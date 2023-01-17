The Community Baby Shower

The TMJ4 baby shower is back! We are thrilled to partner with WaterStone Bank on this important mission. WaterStone Bank is the perfect partner. They are a community-based bank that’s served Southeastern Wisconsin for over 100 years. This community means everything to them. Julie Glynn, Executive Vice President/Chief Retail Officer join us to tell us more about WaterStone Bank in the community. Donations collected through the baby shower benefit various charities throughout Southeast Wisconsin. You can drop your baby items at any WaterStone Bank (14 locations) in the month of January!

