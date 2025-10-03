The "City of Festivals" Continues in the Fall Season

Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record joins us on The Morning Blend to share with you the upcoming fall festivals in Milwaukee!
Summer festival season has come to a close, but the fall festival season is just as busy.
Milwaukee Fall Festivals:
Milwaukee Oktoberfest (Oct. 3-5)
Beet Street Harvest Festival (Oct. 4)
Milwaukee Comedy Festival (Oct. 7-12)
Flannel Fest (Oct. 11)
Pumpkin Pavilion (Oct. 15-18)
Hunting Moon Pow Wow (Oct. 17-19)
Milwaukee Paranormal Conference (Oct. 18)
Curd Fest (Oct. 19)
Trainfest (Nov. 1-2)
Holiday Folk Fair (November 21-23) Krampusnacht (December 7)
Milwaukee Record's "Roast Of Milwaukee":
October 6
6:30 PM doors open
7:30 PM Show
The Cooperage,
822 S. Water St.
You can get tickets at the door or by visiting Milwaukee Record