The Build Buddy You Didn’t Know You Needed: Your Real Estate Broker

Missy Buttrum joins us on The Morning Blend to share the benefits of real estate brokers during the building process, rather than the role of purchasing an existing home.

Real estate brokers can help evaluate the land, ensuring that your vision for your home is suitable with the existing utilities, setbacks, slope, curb appeal, and potential restrictions. Missy brings a unique advantage, her husband is a home builder, and her perspective and experience as a broker in the home building process.

Tune in to hear some common pitfalls buyers face when choosing finishes and upgrades, and her recommendation for those looking to build a home in 2026.