The Bronswik Affair Performs Song from Debut Album, "Different This Time" Live!

The Bronswik Affair is a Milwaukee quartet that delivers a healthy helping of melodic, cathartic, energetic rock n roll. Their self-titled debut album wrestles with past passions, sketchy choices, lost friends and loves, difficult people, and other trials of Middle American midlife. They performed a song from their album, Different This Time, for Tiff and Molly live with an exclusive interview from lead singer and rhythm guitarist Tom Groff!

Download or stream our debut album at thebronswikaffair.hearnow.com. For more information, visit thebronswikaffair.bandcamp.com.