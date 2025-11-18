The Broker Who Brings More: Repair-Ready Selling

Missy Buttrum joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss repair-ready selling and her “Just Bliss It” Partnership.
Missy has been in the real estate industry for over 14 years, working with buyers, sellers, and investors. She shares who the ideal homeowner is for a cash offer and other options available for sellers. Tune in to learn more about the partnership and services.
To contact Missy for solutions for your real estate needs - buying, selling, building, investing, or a free market and repair analysis, call 262-227-7064 or missy@homewire.com. For more information, you can visit Homewire or MyTeamBliss