The Bristol Renaissance Faire Returns For Year 36

Joining us today from the Bristol Renaissance Faire, is Cameron T'omele who's also known as Medium of Barely Balanced. Cameron will give insight to what he does as part of an acro-stunt balancing troupe and why he enjoys coming back to Bristol year after year. He even displays part of his act in studio! There will also be plenty of food at the faire and Cameron will name some of his favorites you should try. This weekend will have a Steampunk theme with a new tavern and a costume contest! Get your tickets to the Bristol Renaissance Faire at Menards and Renfair.com.