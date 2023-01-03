Watch Now
The Biggest Wedding Show of The Year!

Wonderful World of Weddings
The 55th Annual Wonderful World of Weddings Show happens inside the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th. This is the longest running and most prestigious wedding show in Wisconsin with the first show debuting back in 1968. It is the Place to Be for the Couple-to-Be. Carrie Fisher and Nicole Blazer share more. Tickets are available in advance on our website for just 7 dollars, that’s a savings of 2 dollars per ticket compared to buying at the door the day of the show. Offer good thru 5pm Friday, January 6th
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 11:51:49-05

