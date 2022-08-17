The Best Way to Find New Employees

Everyone sees the headlines, it's very hard to find good employees right now. Job openings are at an all-time high. In fact, there are more jobs available then there are unemployed people. This means if you own a small business, it's probably really hard to find good employees, especially as we head into the busy fall and Holiday season.

Vertz Marketing is getting a lot of requests to use their expertise in digital marketing to help companies find and hire the right candidates. They have a few great tips that will work for your small business without costing you a fortune. Tim Vertz is the president of Vertz Marketing, and joins us to discuss more. For more information, please visit https://vertzmarketing.com/checkup

or call (262)910-4125

