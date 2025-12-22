The Best Gift We Can Give to Loved Ones with Alzheimer’s

Former Governor of Wisconsin and Crusader for Alzheimer’s Caregivers, Marty Schreiber, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the best gift we can give our loved one this holiday, and the compassionate transition to care for someone with Alzheimer’s.

Marty shares the feelings and emotions caregivers often experience, how to stay mentally healthy when providing such care, and how to connect with others. Marty believes that the best thing we can do for both our loved ones and ourselves is to live and provide the best life possible.

Marty’s late wife, Elaine, lived with Alzheimer’s for nearly 20 years until her passing in 2022. Marty provided care for his wife and now advocates for caregivers to focus on capturing moments of joy.