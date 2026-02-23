The Benefits to Using Tubing Mascara!

Tubing mascara is the latest technology in the makeup world. Unlike traditional mascara, tubing mascara, as the name implies, uses polymer technology to form tubes around each lash. No smudging, waterproof and all day wear. At the end of the day, tubing mascara removes easily with warm water or makeup remover. Try out these new tubing mascara products by Merle Norman!

Merle Norman’s new Tubing Mascara is available in black and brown. Stop in for a tutorial and try before you buy.

For more information, visit MerleNorman.com.