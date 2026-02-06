The Benefits Of Squalane

If this winter season has been making your skin particular dry, Squalane might be for you! Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is carrying a product called GLOW, which is a nourishing Squalane-containing oil. Squalane is found naturally in skin and in many plants or plant products such as olive oil, wheat germ and sugarcane. Topical Squalane is an emollient that improves the skin’s barrier function and locks in moisture and minimizes dryness without having the fatty acids or glycerol that oils generally have. Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is offering GLOW on sale at 10% off for a 1 oz bottle that will last as long as 3 months!

For more information, visit WImedispa.com!

