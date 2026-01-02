The Astrological Outlook for 2026: the Year of the Fire Horse

Professional Astrologist and Award-winning Author, Letao Wang, joins us on The Morning Blend to share the astrological outlook for 2026.

Wang has been providing astrology, tarot, and numerology readings for clients both locally in Hong Kong and overseas since 2015. Wang has also appeared as a guest astrologist on the BBC, Fox News, and various TV channels and live shows.

Wang shares how to navigate the key transits and aspects that may contribute to collective intensity, and a spiritual take on "luck" in the Lunar New Year.

You can connect with Letao Wang on his website or follow Instagram