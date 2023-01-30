Ryan's Jay Art Beat take us to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center today.

The Art Preserve is the only museum dedicated to exhibiting and preserving artist-built environments. It features artwork from the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s collection of art from more than 30 environments. The Art Preserve is the only place to see the work created by Fox Point artist Mary Nohl. Today we are joined by Laura Bickford, the curator.

Explore the Art Preserve. FREE admission. ArtPreserve.org

Location:

3636 Lower Falls Road

Sheboygan