The Art Preserve

John Michael Kohler Arts Center
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 11:41:43-05

Ryan's Jay Art Beat take us to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center today.
The Art Preserve is the only museum dedicated to exhibiting and preserving artist-built environments. It features artwork from the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s collection of art from more than 30 environments. The Art Preserve is the only place to see the work created by Fox Point artist Mary Nohl. Today we are joined by Laura Bickford, the curator.
Explore the Art Preserve. FREE admission. ArtPreserve.org

Location:
3636 Lower Falls Road
Sheboygan

