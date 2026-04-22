The Annual Celebration of Hope Gala

Somewhere in our communities, suicide affects us all, which is why we must come together and support each other. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention of Wisconsin brings together people from all backgrounds who want to prevent suicide.

The Celebration of Hope Gala is an event that raises mission critical funds to provide our lifesaving resources to communities across the state of Wisconsin. The Gala is an opportunity for our supporters to come together, recognize accomplishments, and hear inspiring stories about how suicide has affected our community and the passionate efforts underway to fight it.

The Gala will be held on May 15, at Saint Kate — The Arts Hotel

For more information visit https://giving.afsp.org/WIGala2