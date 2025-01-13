The Adventures of BLT: Children's Book Author Talks Imagination and Inspiration

From the very beginning, Allison Hoppe has had a knack for writing and crafting heartfelt messages. She loves making homemade cards and writing fun poems, but wanted to create something bigger. Her book, The Adventures of BLT, is inspired by her nieces and nephew – Brooklyn, Lucy, and Theo, so the idea of writing about a BLT (bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich), started to make sense. Her book, The Adventures of BLT, was born. Allison will be doing a book reading at Bug and Goose Play Cafe on Sunday, January 19 during their open play sessions. For more information about where to find Allison's book, visit The Adventures of BLT

Delafield

Sunday 1/19

Open play: 9:00am-10:30am / 11:00am-1pm

2850 Heritage Drive, Delafield, WI 53018

