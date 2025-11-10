The 50-Year Mystery of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Regan Ernst from Discover Mediaworks and Tamara Thomsen from the Wisconsin Historical Society join us on The Morning Blend to discuss a documentary on the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Marking 50 years since the tragic sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, this Discover Mediaworks & Discover Wisconsin documentary delves into the mystery and legacy of the Great Lakes’ most infamous shipwreck. Through dramatic interviews, archival footage, and expert insights, viewers will explore the ship’s final voyage, the deadly storm that claimed 29 lives, and the lasting impact on maritime safety and local communities

The broadcast version airs on WTMJ at 6:30 PM on November 10th and then at 8 PM you can watch the full hour-long piece on the Discover Wisconsin YouTube channel.

