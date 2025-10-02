The 4 R's Guide to Lower Back Pain Relief

Jonathan Stevenson DC, BCN, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his new book coming out, R4 Revival System.

It is a step-by-step process to get rid of low back pain: Restore- Proper nerve function with the chiropractic adjustment. Repair- soft tissue that surrounds the spine. Rehydrate- the disc to fight against further degeneration or arthritis. Reinforce- Strengthen the area so it never goes back to where it is. They are looking for 15 motivated individuals to experience life-changing pain relief!

For a LIMITED Time, Your 2-Day Back Pain Relief Jumpstart Program is just $49! Includes a consultation, examination, and X-rays to get to the root cause of your pain. In addition, a full report of findings and jumpstart relief treatment.

Call 262-649-7876 to book your $49 2-Day Back Pain Relief Jumpstart. You can also visit, go-strive.com