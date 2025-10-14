Ten Enrichment Ideas for Cooler Weather: Keeping Your Pet Happy and Active

Sophia Nijem joins us on The Morning Blend to share some activities to keep your pet active indoors as the weather cools down.

Some of the activities are DIY, but all are easy ideas to keep your pet active both mentally and physically. Including forging games, DIY scent searching, and training sessions. Tune in for more enrichment activities for your pet!

Learn to “Behave” with HAWS:

- Have a great relationship with your pet, through training, 1:1 sessions and more.

For all of HAWS’ classes & resources, visit HAWS Training

