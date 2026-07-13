Teen Skincare Made Simple: Safe, Smart Routines for Back to School

Social media has made skincare a major trend among teens and even younger tweens. From “get ready with me” routines to influencer product recommendations, platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube can make long, expensive skincare routines feel normal. While some online content encourages healthy habits, many viral routines include products that may be unnecessary or too harsh for young skin.

Merle Norman is here to help teens and parents make smarter, safer skincare choices. Their trained beauty consultants can help identify personal skin concerns, explain product ingredients, and recommend age-appropriate options. Instead of following every viral trend, teens can learn how to build a simple, healthy routine with the basics: a gentle cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, daily sunscreen, and targeted acne care when needed.

With Merle Norman’s “try before you buy” approach, teens can explore skincare in a way that feels fun, informed, and safe. Healthy skin does not require every trending product online. It starts with the right products, the right guidance, and a routine that supports young skin.

For more visit https://www.merlenorman.com