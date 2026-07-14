Team Up for a Great Cause

Looking for a team building experience your employees will actually love?

Volunteer together at HAWS and make a lasting impact on the lives of homeless animals. Corporate groups can help with hands on projects, enjoy behind the scenes tours, and support the important work happening at both the Waukesha shelter and the Schallock Center for Animals in Delafield. It's a fun, meaningful way to strengthen your team while giving back to the community.

To learn more or schedule your corporate volunteer day, visit HAWSpets.org/corporate-volunteering.