Tax Savings Opportunities for the New Year

Magnolia Tax Services' mission is to be clients’ premier tax planning partner, inspiring them to achieve their financial goals and protect their wealth for generations to come. Eugene Marshall, Founder and CEO joins us to talk about some end of the year tax savings opportunities with Magnolia Tax Services.

Their commitment to serving small businesses, no matter where they are located, sets Magnolia Tax Services apart. They have scaled their firm virtually, ensuring that they can assist individuals and business owners wherever they may be, providing them with the expertise and support they need.

To learn more visit Magnoliataxservices.com or call their office at 414-285-2446.