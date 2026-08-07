Taste What Pork Can Do at the Wisconsin State Fair

Get your taste buds ready because the Wisconsin State Fair just isn't complete without a stop at the Wisconsin Pork Association's Pork Schoppe! Since 1983, fairgoers have been lining up for fan favorites like the famous butterfly pork chop sandwich, juicy pork burgers, and flavorful chops on a stick.

Executive Vice President Keri Retallick joins us live from the State Fair to share what makes the Pork Schoppe a longtime tradition, why pork is both delicious and nutritious, and how Wisconsin pig farmers work around the clock to provide high quality pork for families across the state.

Plus, learn how you can save $2 on a pork burger with the Wisconsin State Fair Bargain Book, and hear about the dedicated volunteers who help make the Pork Schoppe a success every year.

Be sure to stop by the Pork Schoppe during your visit to the Wisconsin State Fair and experience the new "Taste What Pork Can Do" campaign for yourself!

For more visit: www.wppa.org