Taking Stride for Stomach Cancer Awareness Month

Jeff Bartoszewicz and Stacy Hampton join us on The Morning Blend to discuss a walk in honor of the fight against stomach cancer.

The event supports Debbie’s Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing research, supporting patients, and raising awareness.

Local stomach cancer survivor and advocate Lisa Bartoszewicz was diagnosed with Stage IV stomach cancer at age 35 in early 2021, and this walk is the fruit of her efforts, along with the efforts of her friends and family. Last year's walk raised over $20,000 with over 200 participants.

Strides Against Stomach Cancer:

November 2nd, 2025

Check-in: 9 AM

Walk: 10 AM

Kinderberg Park,

N106 W14937 Buckthorn Dr,

Germantown, WI

For more information, including registration or to donate, visit Strides Against Stomach Cancer Walk. You can also follow on social media: @stridesagainststomachcancer

