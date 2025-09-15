Taking Part in Diaper Need Awareness with a Diaper Drive

Founder Meagan Johnson joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the national diaper need and how you can help families and babies.

This week is National Diaper Need Awareness week, to call attention to an underlying public health crisis affecting all communities.

The diaper need is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. Milwaukee Diaper Mission has provided 3.4 million diapers to the Milwaukee community, and many other products for mothers. You can help the Milwaukee Diaper Mission with the BIG Give Back through September 21, with more need for diaper sizes 4,5,6 this year.

The BIG Give Back Donation Drive:

6 am - 6 pm

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Medical College of Wisconsin

Products or monetary donations are accepted at the drive.

For more information or ways to get involved all year round, visit Milwaukee Diaper Mission

