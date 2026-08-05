Take the Pressure Off Your Back Pain

Back pain affects millions of Americans and can make everyday activities, from sitting at a desk to getting a good night's sleep, much more difficult. For people dealing with issues like sciatica, herniated discs, or chronic low back pain, finding the right treatment can be an important step toward getting back to the activities they enjoy.

Dr. Jonathan Stevenson, owner of Strive Integrative Health, joins us to explain how Back-On-Trac spinal traction works, who may benefit from it, and what patients can expect during treatment. He'll also share how this noninvasive therapy is being used to help relieve pressure on the spine and support recovery for a variety of back conditions.

For more visit: GO-STRIVE.COM