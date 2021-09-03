The kids have been home all summer long, meaning that parents can get triggered easily by their child’s behavior. Instead of lashing out at your child, there are many ways you can cope with these sudden triggers. Founder of the Real Life Parent Guide, Kim Muench, is here to share various parenting tips and tricks.
Take Control of Your Parenting Triggers
With Parenting Coach Kim Muench
Posted at 10:26 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 11:26:50-04
