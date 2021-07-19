Watch
Take Advantage of the Summer Months

With Vertz Marketing
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 11:18:44-04

During the summer, it’s easy to take Fridays off, take too many vacations, and put off the hard work in growing your business. However, do not waste these summer months by not having complete focus on your business. Vertz Marketing wants to help you make this summer count with a few tips and tricks. President Tim Vertz is here to share how you can end the year strong and take your business to the next level!

Contact Vertz Marketing for help on finding the very best employees for your business. Go to VertzMarketing.com/checkup or call 262-910-4125 for more information. They also have offices in Mequon and downtown Milwaukee.

