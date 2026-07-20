Take a Vacation Without Dreading the Return!

Vacation is supposed to help you recharge, but for many people, the stress of preparing to leave, staying connected while away, and catching up afterward makes taking time off feel anything but relaxing.

Workplace culture expert Beth Ridley shares practical strategies to help employees truly disconnect, reduce post-vacation stress, and return to work feeling refreshed instead of overwhelmed. She'll also discuss how leaders can create a workplace culture that makes it easier for employees to take the time off they've earned.

Learn more and download Beth's free PTO Reset Guide at RidleyConsultants.com.