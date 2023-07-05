Take a Break From Screens

As we enter the last weekend of Summerfest, Larry Gardner from UScellular joins us today to talk about being a stage sponsor and modern day technology. After sponsoring Summerfest for several years, the UScellular Connection stage will be adding new features! Larry will also be sharing what US Mode is, why it's important to raise awareness on the use of technology, and what else is going on at Summerfest.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 11:54:34-04
