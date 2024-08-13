Tackling Humane Education This Fall

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) leads the community in animal welfare and assures sanctuary for animals in need. They provide professional and certified instructors that are ready to help owners and their pets create a foundation of good behavior for a lifetime of companionship. With an emphasis on character education, HAWS’ robust education department offers programs for all ages instilling compassion for all living things. HAWS also offers a SNIP clinic that offers anything from spay-neuter procedures to life-saving surgical procedures, and their medical team is fully equipped to support shelter and community animals.

Registration for all of HAWS’ fall humane education programs is now open! There’s something for everyone, ages 2 through adult. Opportunities include after school programs, early childhood programs, family programs, equine programs, in school and scout programs, and so much more. You’re sure to find something to please everyone in your family. Joining us today to talk more about HAWS and all the great education programs that they're providing this fall is Heather Thomack, HAWS' Director of Education.

For more information on how you can learn alongside the animals at HAWS this fall, please visit their website at www.hawspets.org/humane-education or give them a call at 262-542-8851.