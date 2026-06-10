Swing for a Cause and Support Our Veterans

Grab your clubs and join TotalTek on June 22 at the beautiful Grand Geneva Resort & Spa for the 6th Annual Charity Golf Event benefiting Operation Veteran Success. More than just a day on the course, this event brings the community together to support veterans and military families facing unexpected financial hardships. Since launching six years ago, TotalTek's annual golf outing has raised more than $200,000 for local charities, creating a lasting impact across the region.

This year's beneficiary, Operation Veteran Success, provides emergency assistance for essentials such as housing, utilities, transportation, and moving expenses. Because the organization is entirely volunteer-run, donations go directly toward helping veterans when they need it most.

Participants can enjoy 18 holes of golf, contests and games throughout the course, a silent auction, raffle prizes, great food and drinks, and a live performance from Chris Hill.

Whether you register a foursome, become a sponsor, donate auction items, or make a financial contribution, every dollar raised helps support veterans and their families. Join the effort and help make this year's event the most impactful one yet.

Visit https://campaigns.totaltek.com/2026golf_osv and https://opvetsuccess.org/ for more!