Sweet, Smoky, Spicy and Juicy BBQ Tips

Fire up the grill! Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n® is bringing bold Midwest flavor to The Morning Blend with their premium BBQ sauces and seasonings. From their award-winning #ONE BBQ Sauce to Hickory, Spicy, Root Beer, Black Cherry, and Da Works Brat ’n Burger Sauce, there is something delicious for every backyard cookout.

Made in the Midwest with high-quality ingredients, these sauces are gluten free, fat free, cholesterol free, and made without high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, or caramel coloring. Viewers can also learn more about their popular premium seasonings, including Gramma Hazel’s and Grill’n Magic.

Find Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n® products at Fleet Farm, Festival Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Metcalf’s, Hometown Grocers, meat markets, specialty stores throughout the Midwest, or online at MadDogandMerrill.com.