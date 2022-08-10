Surviving The Dog Days of Summer

Looking for the perfect summer essentials? The dog days of summer are upon us and beauty and lifestyle editor, Joann Butler is joining us with the must haves of the season when it comes to beauty. We'll get the tips on the perfect products everyone needs to combat the summer season.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 12:16:59-04
Looking for the perfect summer essentials? The dog days of summer are upon us and beauty and lifestyle editor, Joann Butler is joining us with the must haves of the season when it comes to beauty. We'll get the tips on the perfect products everyone needs to combat the summer season.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.