Surgery Changed This Avid Golfer's Golfing Game

This competitive golfer's game was improved AFTER knee replacement surgery. Debbie Lurie, 70, a competitive golfer, exercise enthusiast, and artist/designer from Milwaukee made a quick recovery after undergoing a knee replacement surgery performed by Dr. Richard Berger.

Dr. Berger, is a hip and knee replacement surgeon who practices at Rush University Medical Center and also does surgeries in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. He is world renown for his minimally invasive approach to hip and knee replacement that allows patients to return to sports and activities after surgery.

Dr. Berger performs surgeries in Chicago area and also at the Northshore Surgical Suites in Pleasant Prairie, WI. During COVID-19, Dr. Berger began offering pre-surgical and post-surgical consults via telehealth. These virtual consults are very thorough and include the pre-surgery prep classes and some instructions post-surgery about activities around the home and even assistance with physical therapy. They are a cost-saver for out-of-town patients, who now don’t have to pay for travel expenses, such as transportation and lodging.

For appointments with Dr. Richard Berger, call 312-432-2557 or visit www.outpatienthipandknee.com. Surgeries at Northshore Surgical Suites, Pleasant Prairie.