Supporting Those Living With MS

March is MS Awareness Month, shining a light on a disease affecting more than 22,500 Wisconsin residents. The National MS Society works to improve access to care, advance research, and support those living with multiple sclerosis—especially in communities with limited specialty neurology services.

Executive Director Rob Multerer and board member Rebecca Schimke discuss life with MS and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. A key fundraiser this month is Strike a Pose for MS: Headshot Happy Hour, happening March 12, 2026, from 5–7 PM at Saz’s South Second. Attendees enjoy networking, refreshments, and a professional headshot, with proceeds funding MS programs.

Learn more or get tickets at nationalmssociety.org or schimke.ticketbud.com/headshot-happy-hour.