Supporting Small Businesses During the Holidays

Do you really want to help the Milwaukee economy? Then commit to shop small this holiday season. You’ll avoid the crowds at big-box stores and help support the local economy.

The 16th annual Small Business Saturday event is coming on Saturday, November 29th. Small businesses are the backbone of our local communities, and they need our support.

If you own a small business, tune in to find out how to encourage people to shop small and visit Vertz Marketing to utilize their new AI Digital Marketing Health Tool! Just enter your website, and the AI software system will evaluate your marketing health in just 60 seconds and send you a FREE comprehensive report.