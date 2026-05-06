Supporting Our Veterans In Their Own Homes!

Many Veterans and their spouses want to remain in the comfort of their own homes as they age. SYNERGY HomeCare is working to change that by providing both compassionate in-home care and education about valuable benefits. These services can assist with daily tasks, including housekeeping, meal preparation, medication reminders, errands, transportation, escort to social or medical appointments, assistance with transfers or mobility issues, personal care needs, and end-of-life support.

Want to remember and celebrate our Veterans? Join SYNERGY HomeCare in Greenfield on May 21st, 12 pm- 2 pm at the Greenfield Community Center. A chance to remember fallen Veterans, an opportunity to thank those who have served, Patriotic music by the Greenfield Community band, information for our local Veterans, and Ice Cream!

For more information about Veteran and Surviving Spouse Benefits, please call SYNERGY HomeCare: 414 763 8368 in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties, and 262 235 0640 in Walworth County. For more information, visit Home Care, Senior In-Home Care & Elder Care in Greenfield, WI.