Supporting Olympic Athletes

Erin Jackson is heading to the Olympics in Speed Skating. The Ocala, Florida native is a scholar with multiple degrees. She transitioned from inline skating just five years ago. The hardworking athlete is headed to Beijing with unfinished business on her mind.
Toyota supports 29 US Olympic and Paralympic athletes and 18 U.S. National governing bodies and high performance management organizations on their journeys to the games beyond.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:03:51-05
Erin Jackson is heading to the Olympics in Speed Skating. The Ocala, Florida native is a scholar with multiple degrees. She transitioned from inline skating just five years ago. The hardworking athlete is headed to Beijing with unfinished business on her mind.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.